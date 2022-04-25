BREAKING: Medical firm reveals €10m investment and new jobs for Limerick

LIMERICK is kicking off the new week with a very welcome jobs announcement for the city centre.

This morning, medical devices firm Vitalograph will unveil plans to invest €10m in a move which will see 200 new jobs for the region over the next two years.

The company is opening new offices at the Engine Innovate building at Cecil Street alongside a space at the Clare Technology Park in Ennis to accommodate the new positions.

These high value jobs will support the growth of Vitalograph’s global clinical trials and healthcare business.

Founded in Britain, and based in Ennis since 1974, the company is a global leader in respiratory diagnostics, developing and manufacturing innovative medical diagnostic devices for all levels of the respiratory healthcare sector.

It also delivers clinical trial solutions to pharmaceutical companies around the world.

Its chief executive Frank Keane said: “Our latest investment and expansion plans reflect our pioneering spirit as we continue to embrace new opportunities for Vitalograph and play a significant role in improving patient lives. Effective respiratory diagnostics tools underline and enable a proactive approach to healthcare. Through our innovation and dedication, we have become an important catalyst behind the efficacy of respiratory therapies being developed by the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.”

As well as the new offices in Limerick and Ennis, Vitalograph is also investing in its existing manufacturing plant in Clare’s county town.

“We’re excited to open new offices in Limerick and Ennis. This gives us an opportunity to leverage the diverse talent pool in the Mid-West region as we deliver on our purpose of making a real impact on the management of respiratory disease,” Mr Keane said.

He also praised Enterprise Ireland for its support in bringing the jobs through.

Recruitment for new candidates is underway, with Vitalograph seeking candidates to fill a range of roles including data analysis, site support services, software engineering and IT support.