Limerick gardai seek witnesses to car vandalism

Limerick gardai are looking for witnesses after a thief kicked off the wing mirror of a silver Toyota Auris between 8pm and 10pm , last Thursday, April 14, at Caislean Na Habhainn, Castletroy.
"The wing mirror was completely smashed. This is another example of vandalism that has no place in our society. Caislean Na Habhainn is relatively well lit up during the hours of darkness. The Gardai at Henry St Garda Station are anxious to speak to any witnesses to this event or anybody who may have any information on same. They can be reached at 061 212400" added garda John Finnerty
