Search

26 Apr 2022

Court hears Limerick man broke windscreen with his fist

Court hears Limerick man broke windscreen with his fist

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

24 Apr 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A GLIN man jumped out in front of a car and broke the windscreen with his fist, Newcastle West Court heard.

Gary Kinnane, aged 21, of Turree, Glin was before the court on public order and criminal damage charges at New Street, Abbeyfeale.

Inspector Liam Wallace said at 1.40am on May 9, 2021, the defendant was jumping out in front of cars.

“He broke a windscreen with his fist causing €443 worth of damage. He did the same to a second vehicle - the driver side window - but didn’t break it. They were both female drivers. They left the scene. They were quite afraid,” said Insp Wallace.

When gardai arrived, the inspector said Mr Kinnane caused damage to the patrol car and was very abusive to gardai.

Taoiseach meets Ukrainian PM at Shannon to discuss further sanctions and evidence of war crimes

Michael O’Donnell, solicitor for Mr Kinnane, said it was “out of character in the extreme”.

“He had been assaulted. He was intoxicated,” said Mr O’Donnell.

The solicitor said his client is a mechanic and has completed a course in College. Mr O’Donnell handed in a letter from Mr Kinanne’s employer regarding his demeanour and work ethic.

“It was very distressing and alarming for the people involved,” said Mr O’Donnell.

A short adjournment was granted for Mr Kinanne to pay for the damage caused.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media