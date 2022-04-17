Search

17 Apr 2022

Website promoting popular Limerick village marks two decades in business

Website promoting popular Limerick village marks two decades in business

Adare is marketed as Ireland’s prettiest village on the website | Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

17 Apr 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A WEBSITE promoting the village of Adare and its businesses has marked its 20th anniversary.

Back in 2002, adarevillage.com was founded by Geoffrey Doran and Ronan Balfe, who ran a computer repair shop called Adare IT.

Geoffrey’s father Brendan, a former Southern executive, has since taken over the mantle of running the website, which, on average, attracts almost 500 views a day.

“It’s an online directory for the village. Just about everything anybody wants to know about Adare is there. Hopefully, it’s easily accessible. Some web sites have too much emphasis on being cutting edge, but they must remember when people click, they want to see information straight away. So I’ve tried to explain the simplicity rather than being too clever and wasting people’s time,” Brendan told Business Leader.

Of course, back in 2002, things looked very different in the online world – there was no Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, and internet advertising was very much in its infancy.

Brendan said: “It was good foresight to set up the website”.

Seeds of success: Limerick's Colin wins Grassland Farmer of the Year award

Since then, the site has gone from strength to strength, and he believes it’s now considered to be Adare’s most important tourism initiative.

“The website promotes Adare on the world stage as Ireland’s prettiest village providing visitors to the website with a comprehensive view of Adare,” Brendan said.​

It’s solely funded by subscriptions from businesses listed on the website.

“Local businesses are quite happy to continue supporting it. For them, it’s a small subscription for a whole year of advertising.

“We are getting around 180,000 page hits a year so it’s significant. We are probably earning 500 hits a day at present, for a village of this size it is good activity and good traffic,” explained the website administrator.

As well as local businesses, the website has a detailed transport section, with information on how to get in the village. Essential information on banking, church Masses, taxi services and other things are also available.​

Local business owners and groups across Adare have also congratulated Brendan on the success of his website.

These include the Adare Heritage Centre and the Adare Community Trust.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media