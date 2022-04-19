Public consultations on proposed Limerick to Clare Greenway to be held this month

A SERIES of public consultations have been organised to discuss the proposed Shannon Greenway.

Waterways Ireland are hosting the consultations which will take place in a number of locations in April and May.

The proposed greenway will be a cycle and walkway route connecting Limerick City to Tumgraney/Scarriff in Clare.

A working group comprising of representatives from Waterways Ireland, Clare County Council, Limerick City and County Council and others have progressed the proposal through a number of stages and they now want to seek feedback from the public.

In 2021, Waterways Ireland received €140,000 in government funding to evaluate the possibility of a new greenway linking the Black Bridge at the University of Limerick to Scarriff Town Square in Co Clare.

The 43km route has been described as both a blueway and a greenway, since it will run alongside the River Shannon.

The public, interested parties, land owners and stakeholders to attend public consultations to view and discuss the report.

The consultations will take place at the following locations:

*Scarriff Waterways Ireland Office, Scarriff Harbour, Ballyminoge, Tuesday, April 26, 5pm to 8pm

*Killaloe Hotel and Spa, Wednesday, April 27, 5pm to 8pm.

*Ogonnelloe Community Centre, Thursday, April 28, 5pm to 8pm.

*Clonlara Community Centre, Wednesday, May 4, 5pm to 8pm.

*Kilmurry Lodge Hotel, Castletroy, Thursday May 5, 5pm to 8pm.

For more information visit shannonGreenway.org