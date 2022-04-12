Search

13 Apr 2022

New campaign in Limerick community hopes to raise the roof

New campaign in Limerick community hopes to raise the roof

The handball alley in St Mary's Park

Reporter:

Cian ÓBroin

12 Apr 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A CAMPAIGN has been launched to secure a permanent roof for the handball alleys in St Mary's Park, allowing children in the community to have a safe space to play.

Aontú representative Sarah Beasley said children and teenagers in the local community are in desperate need of “positive activities” that have a real tangible positive benefit for the community.

Her party was approached by a number of residents who directly requested that a roof be placed on the alley, to allow them to avail of a space to play in the wet days.

Miss Beasley claimed that the alley is often frequented by “unsavoury characters” using recreational drugs within its walls.

“The children are unable to play ball as needles and drug paraphernalia are strewn around the place,” she added.

Man attacked and robbed on popular Limerick walkway

She stressed the need for a solid and secure roof, with the door to the alley needing to be locked and bolted, while use of the facility be monitored through a booking system or caretaker.

Since the campaign began, members of the community have been in touch, offering themselves as designated key holders to ensure the facility is kept safe and locked when not in use.

“Hand ball has a strong tradition in the community, it’s a generational heritage. Locals do not want to see the game die in St Marys Park on their watch,” the national party secretary concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media