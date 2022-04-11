Search

12 Apr 2022

Man attacked and robbed on popular Limerick walkway

The incident happened on the Canal Bank last week | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

David Hurley

11 Apr 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A MAN sustained serious injuries to his head and face when he was attacked and robbed while out walking on a popular walkway in Limerick city.

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to the shocking incident, which happened last Thursday evening to come forward.

"At around 8.25pm, the 31-year-old was walking along the Canal Bank close to Grove Island, Corbally when he was suddenly and viciously attacked by two men. One of the perpetrators struck the victim with a stick several times whilst the other
perpetrator punched the victim repeatedly," said Garda John Finnerty.

The thieves stole a mobile phone from the victim after leaving him badly beaten on the ground. Gardai say they do not have a description of the thieves and don’t know where they went after the attack.

Man charged over burglaries at church in Limerick town

"Fortunately for the victim, the alarm was raised and the local gardai and emergency services were notified. He was conveyed to the University Hospital Limerick by ambulance where he was subsequently treated for injuries to his head and face," added Garda Finnerty.

Gardai say the incident was a very frightening ordeal for the victim and they are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have information to come forward.

"Many people who exercise on the canal bank in the evening time, so if you were one of them and you observed any part of this vicious assault then we would like to hear from you," said Garda Finnerty.

Gardai at Mayorstone are investigating and can be contacted at (061) 456980.

