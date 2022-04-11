In Pictures: Talent shines through in Limerick town to support humanitarian effort in Ukraine

THE RECENT 'Newcastle West Sings for Ukraine' event has been hailed a resounding success.

Organised by a local committee in association with the Irish Red Cross, the event took place at the Longcourt House Hotel in the town.

Performers on the night included Desmond School of Performing Arts, Abhisek Jino, Scoil Mhuire agus Ide, Desmond College, Susan Browne Vocal and Performing Studio, Taylor's Cross Ceilí Band, Brian Hartnett, Michael Collins Trad Group, Abby Butler, Emmet Scanlon, Trevor Sexton and Paddy Quilligan.

A flag day also took place to raise funds and a DVD of the musical performances on the night will be available to buy in the coming days.

One of the organisers, Clare Sammon says she is delighted with the event.

"We would like to thank everyone who supported us for our Fundraiser Newcastle West Sings for Ukraine. For all who attended it will go down as a very special night. The setting was superb in the beautiful ballroom in The Longcourt Hotel. The staging, sound and lights were spectacular donated by A Live Audio Visual Solutions. Everyone was blown away by the local talent and it was fantastic to see musicians on stage performing live again. It was great to get the community together for such an enjoyable night all while being a force for good."