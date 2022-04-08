Commissioner gives his support to new garda station in Limerick town

THE LONG-AWAITED Newcastle West garda station “will be built” declared Superintendent Aileen Magner.

Speaking at last week’s Joint Policing Committee meeting of Newcastle West Municipal District, Supt Magner said she met the Commissioner (Drew Harris) two weeks ago.

“I asked him straight out. He was fully supportive and it will be built,” said Supt Magner.

She was responding to a question from Cllr Francis Foley who asked for an update.

The station in the county’s largest town closed in August, 2020. Located at Churchtown Road on the outskirts of Newcastle West, the station was deemed unfit from a health and safety perspective - not only to gardaí, but to the public.

Last year, Supt Magner said “rats were looking down through roof tiles” when she defended the decision to close it and move gardai to other locations until a new one could be built.

At last week’s meeting, Cllr Foley asked, “Where are we at?”

Supt Magner said they have received draft plans for the new garda station in the last number of weeks.

“There are changes from previous plans. They have been shared with the relevant stakeholders. There are a few very minor adjustments. We are very happy and they will be returned to headquarters this week. Then we can begin the planning process,” said Supt Magner.

Cllr Foley said it is very unfair on the gardai to be “dispersed”.

“We want to see the new station up and running as soon as possible. It will help give a more co-ordinated approach,” said Cllr Foley. Supt Magner said she “fully agrees”.

“The gardai and public deserve it,” she added.

Currently, a temporary building is being utilised in Newcastle West (pictured below).

Local gardaí continue to maintain a 24 hour service to the public, but the public counter hours are from 7.30am to 9pm, seven days a week. Between 9pm to 7.30am public phones are diverted to the control room in Henry Street.

Supt Magner and the district administration staff are in Askeaton garda station. The detective unit and drugs unit are in Rathkeale with the roads policing unit in Abbeyfeale.

At the end of the meeting, Cllr Michael Collins also raised the question of the garda station.

“I know I'm constantly banging on about it but it is scandalous. The plans were finalised five / six years ago. I’m venting what people are saying. It is affecting gardai as well. I don’t think it should have been closed,” said Cllr Collins.

Supt Magner had left the meeting at that stage due to a prior engagement so she was unable to respond.