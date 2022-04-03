Musicians sought to represent Limerick at Irish Youth Music Awards

The regional qualifiers for the Irish Youth Music Awards take place next week
LIMERICK Youth Service is inviting teenage singer-songwriters and musicians to take part in the regional qualifiers of the Irish Youth Music Awards (IYMAs).
The event, which takes place at Lava Javas Youth Café in Limerick next Friday, April 8, is open to singers/rappers, bands and groups from all musical genres.
The winners from the qualifier event will go on to represent Limerick Youth Service at the IYMAs National Finals which take place in Dublin in mid-May.
Those interested in taking part in the regional qualifiers are asked to contact Shelly at shelly.goggin@limerickyouthservice.org or at 061-412444/087-7055197.
