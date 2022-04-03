Search

03 Apr 2022

Musicians sought to represent Limerick at Irish Youth Music Awards

Musicians sought to represent Limerick at the Irish Youth Music Awards

The regional qualifiers for the Irish Youth Music Awards take place next week

Reporter:

Leader reporter

03 Apr 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK Youth Service is inviting teenage singer-songwriters and musicians to take part in the regional qualifiers of the Irish Youth Music Awards (IYMAs).

The event, which takes place at Lava Javas Youth Café in Limerick next Friday, April 8, is open to singers/rappers, bands and groups from all musical genres.

In Pictures: Limerick students to put catwalk skills to the test

The winners from the qualifier event will go on to represent Limerick Youth Service at the IYMAs National Finals which take place in Dublin in mid-May.

Those interested in taking part in the regional qualifiers are asked to contact Shelly at shelly.goggin@limerickyouthservice.org or at 061-412444/087-7055197.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media