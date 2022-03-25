In Pictures: Limerick students to put catwalk skills to the test

THE LARGEST fashion show in Munster is back in all its glory!

Laurel Hill Schools’ Annual Fashion Show Extravaganza 2022 will take place on Thursday, April 7, at 7.30pm at The Strand Hotel, Ennis Road, Limerick.

A joint event run by the parents council of Laurel Hill Secondary School and Laurel Hill Colaiste school, this year’s event will see 40 students from 5th year join models from the Holman Lee Agency on the runway showcasing spring/summer collections from a host of local boutiques and stores.

The students will model eveningwear from Pamela Scott, Be Fabulous and Dani’s Closet and sportswear from So Hockey. Models from the Holman Lee Agency will model fashion from Aisling Maher, Sinead’s Boutique, Catherine Mc Cormack, Lady Penelope, Isobel boutique, Marc Cain, The Zip Yard and Sapphire Millinery. A favourite segment of the show for the students is watching some of their teachers modelling - and this year they will be strutting their stuff in fashions from Sexton’s menswear. There is also a special guest this year - the name is under wraps for now!

“The annual Laurel Hill Fashion Show has been running for over 40 years and is the largest fashion show in Munster attracting in excess of 450 people to the event,” explained a spokesperson for the event.

“It is great to be back with our fashion show this year, and we will ensure Covid-friendly seating plans to ensure the safety and well-being of all those who attend.”

Hair and make-up for the show will be by Catherine Hickey and local hair salons. The door prize is being sponsored by Keanes Jewellers, O' Connell Street, Limerick.

The show is generously supported by local businesses and fashion houses. The funds raised are used to benefit present and future generations of Laurel Hill Secondary School and Laurel Hill Colaiste school students.

Tickets priced at €15 are available from both schools – contact (061) 323636 / 319383 or from members of the parents council.

For further details contact Bridgeen McCarthy on 086 8251196.