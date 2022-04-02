Samaritans in Limerick get well known new supporter

ACTOR and comedian Pat Shortt has lent his support to the Limerick and Tipperary branch of the Samaritans.

The entertainer is giving his support to the emotional support charity, whose Limerick base is located in Barrington Street.

Pat, who lived in Castleconnell up to 2017, has urged people who are struggling to reach out to the Samaritans.

"Samaritan volunteers are great people providing much needed support to people who are finding life difficult to cope with. I’d like to get involved any way I can to support and promote their work," he said, however he admits his listening skills aren't up to scratch himself.

Catherine Slater, the branch director of the Samaritans, is delighted the comedian has chosen to support them.

"He is incredibly popular and well known, both locally and nationally. We are looking forward to working with him to help spread awareness of Samaritans, and we very much appreciate his support and enthusiasm for the work we do," she said.

Pictured below: Catherine Slater with Pat Shortt outside the Samaritans offices in Limerick

If you are struggling, and require non-judgemental support, please contact the Samaritans, where volunteers are available 24-hours a day, seven-days a week. Whatever you are going through, they can be contacted any time, free on 116123.