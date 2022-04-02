Search

02 Apr 2022

Samaritans in Limerick get well known new supporter

Samaritans in Limerick get well known new supporter

Thumbs up for the Samaritans: The charity's new supporter Pat Shortt

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

02 Apr 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

ACTOR and comedian Pat Shortt has lent his support to the Limerick and Tipperary branch of the Samaritans.

The entertainer is giving his support to the emotional support charity, whose Limerick base is located in Barrington Street.

Pat, who lived in Castleconnell up to 2017, has urged people who are struggling to reach out to the Samaritans.

"Samaritan volunteers are great people providing much needed support to people who are finding life difficult to cope with. I’d like to get involved any way I can to support and promote their work," he said, however he admits his listening skills aren't up to scratch himself.

Catherine Slater, the branch director of the Samaritans, is delighted the comedian has chosen to support them.

Top international tourism buyers set their sights on Limerick ahead of major trade fair

"He is incredibly popular and well known, both locally and nationally. We are looking forward to working with him to help spread awareness of Samaritans, and we very much appreciate his support and enthusiasm for the work we do," she said.

Pictured below: Catherine Slater with Pat Shortt outside the Samaritans offices in Limerick

If you are struggling, and require non-judgemental support, please contact the Samaritans, where volunteers are available 24-hours a day, seven-days a week. Whatever you are going through, they can be contacted any time, free on 116123.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media