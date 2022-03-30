Taoiseach asks Housing minister to intervene in Limerick renters' dispute

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin is to ask the Housing Minister to intervene in a move which has seen Limerick tenants receive notice to leave their apartments.

Speaking in the Dail yesterday, Fianna Fail TD Willie O'Dea raised the plight of what he claimed were approximately 60 occupiers of apartments in the Shannon Arms complex at Henry Street in Limerick city centre.

They have received letters from their landlords informing them they have to leave their homes on various dates this year.

The communications, sent on behalf of different named landlords, have in some cases informed residents the properties are being refurbished, and in other situations, stated the homes are being sold.

Seen by the Limerick Leader, these letters state that the current tenants must "vacate and give up possession of the dwelling" on a named date.

Addressing his party leader, Mr O'Dea said: "I'm asking the Taoiseach if he would request the Housing Minister to intervene on behalf of 60 families, 150 people in all who are tenants of the Shannon Arms housing complex in Henry Street Limerick."

Mr O'Dea gave his opinions on the tactics being employed by the landlords, saying that they were "reminiscent of the behaviour of the absentee landlord during the great famine of the 1840s."

The former Defence Minister added: "This is not the 1840s. I'm asking the Taoiseach if the Minister for Housing can be asked to assist these people against this modern form of Rachmanism."

In response, Mr Martin confirmed he would indeed ask Minister Darragh O'Brien to intervene, adding: "This behaviour should not be tolerated in this day and age."

A spokesperson for M&C Property, the letting agent for a number of properties in the Shannon Arms said the firm did not act on behalf of any of the landlords in the issue of notice to tenants, or the administration of such notices.

"I would also like to point out that there are several different owners of apartments in the Shannon Arms and M&C do not represent all of them," the spokesperson added, "The clients whom we represent fully respect the RTB process and will engage in said process if any of their tenants choose to exercise their right to refer any matter to the RTB for adjudication."