JYSK to open new store in Limerick this week

DANISH home retail chain JYSK are set to open their second Limerick store this week.

The furniture brand will open their newest shop on the Ennis Road on Thursday, March 31.

The company currently employ 25 staff at their Dublin Road store with more positions to be created at their new shop on the Ennis Road.

Founded in Denmark in 1979 by Lars Larsen, Jysk’s design ethic and stylish approach to interiors has made the brand known and loved across the world.

JYSK opened their first store in Ireland in 2019 and they currently employ over 150 people across their nine Irish shops.

Over the past four decades, Jysk has expanded to 51 countries, with more than 2,700 stores worldwide employing 23,000 people.

The company had planned to open 15 stores in Ireland in their first two years here, however the pandemic hampered those plans.

Within the next year, JYSK said it plans to open 200 new stores across Europe.

By the end of 2024, the company said it will have invested several €100 million on its European stores.

The new JYSK store on the Ennis Road will open at 10am on Thursday, March 31.