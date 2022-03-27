Search

End of the road for speeding prosecutions in Limerick following departure of GoSafe 'operator'

All of the prosecutions arose from detections made by GoSafe

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

27 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

FIVE allegedly speeding motorists are off the hook after the operator that caught them left the company.

When the cases were called, Inspector Pat Brennan told Kilmallock Court that the operator had left GoSafe.

“He no longer works for the company. The cases can’t be prosecuted,” said Insp Brennan. The five speeding offences were duly dismissed. Another motorist got lucky as they turned up to court but the operator was on sick leave.

Judge Patricia Harney said: “The operator isn’t here. You are here. I am going to dismiss the case.”

GoSafe has been contracted to operate safety cameras on Ireland's roads on behalf of the garda organisation.

Driver escapes conviction for speeding close to Limerick motorway

When a motorist is detected speeding, the offence details and images are validated and vehicle registration numbers recorded by GoSafe.

The data is sent electronically by GoSafe to the Garda IT Section, where it is uploaded into the Fixed Charge Processing System (FCPS).

The motorist will then receive a fixed charge notice in the normal way through the post. This is administered the same way as detections made by gardai.

