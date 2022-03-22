Search

23 Mar 2022

Shannon Airport kicks off summer schedule with 108 weekly departures

Shannon Airport kicks off summer schedule with 108 weekly departures

Jumping for joy are brothers Matthew (7) and Ross Curran (5) from Kilmallock Co Limerick with 3 year old Sienna Mullally from Castletroy Limerick PIC: Arthur Ellis

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

22 Mar 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

SHANNON Airport have kicked off their summer schedule with 108 weekly departures and 26 destinations to choose from. 

On Sunday, March 27, Aer Lingus services from Shannon to London Heathrow will see the return of the daily early morning 7.40am flight.

This will mark the full restoration of Heathrow services, providing twenty flights per week.

At 10.55am that day passengers will see the return of the popular Ryanair service to Palma Mallorca which will operate three flights per week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Later that afternoon the exciting first flight to Malta will depart Shannon with the new Ryanair service operating twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

The following day, Monday March 28, the much-anticipated New York/Newark service with United Airlines will make its welcome return after almost two years, with services running seven days a week.

These services are just some of the 26 destinations on offer from Shannon Airport this summer, with options to Budapest, Corfu, Marseille, Barcelona, Faro, Lanzarote, Edinburgh and more.  

Welcoming the launch of the airport’s summer schedule, Shannon Group CEO, Mary Considine said, "It’s a great pleasure for us to welcome passengers at the airport, as we continue to rebuild our air services after the pandemic.  

Limerick woman's amazing act of kindness to 'honest' young driver

"The resumption of the United service is hugely significant to Shannon Airport following the recent return of the Aer Lingus JFK New York and Boston routes, and further strengthens our transatlantic connectivity to the region. 

"We know our loyal business passengers will be happy to see the recommencement of our early morning service to Heathrow, which provides vital hub connectivity for our entire region.

"We have been working extremely hard with our airline partners to provide exciting and varied destinations for the Mid-West and are delighted to be able to offer our airport customers those all-important sun getaways, city breaks and USA trips."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media