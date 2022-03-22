Shannon Airport kicks off summer schedule with 108 weekly departures

SHANNON Airport have kicked off their summer schedule with 108 weekly departures and 26 destinations to choose from.

On Sunday, March 27, Aer Lingus services from Shannon to London Heathrow will see the return of the daily early morning 7.40am flight.

This will mark the full restoration of Heathrow services, providing twenty flights per week.

At 10.55am that day passengers will see the return of the popular Ryanair service to Palma Mallorca which will operate three flights per week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Later that afternoon the exciting first flight to Malta will depart Shannon with the new Ryanair service operating twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

The following day, Monday March 28, the much-anticipated New York/Newark service with United Airlines will make its welcome return after almost two years, with services running seven days a week.

These services are just some of the 26 destinations on offer from Shannon Airport this summer, with options to Budapest, Corfu, Marseille, Barcelona, Faro, Lanzarote, Edinburgh and more.

Welcoming the launch of the airport’s summer schedule, Shannon Group CEO, Mary Considine said, "It’s a great pleasure for us to welcome passengers at the airport, as we continue to rebuild our air services after the pandemic.

"The resumption of the United service is hugely significant to Shannon Airport following the recent return of the Aer Lingus JFK New York and Boston routes, and further strengthens our transatlantic connectivity to the region.

"We know our loyal business passengers will be happy to see the recommencement of our early morning service to Heathrow, which provides vital hub connectivity for our entire region.

"We have been working extremely hard with our airline partners to provide exciting and varied destinations for the Mid-West and are delighted to be able to offer our airport customers those all-important sun getaways, city breaks and USA trips."