Arrests made over ‘corrupt practices’ at University of Limerick

The men were detained and questioned at Henry Street garda station
GARDAI have confirmed that files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following the arrest of two men in connection with allegations of fraud at the University of Limerick.
The arrests, first reported at the weekend, were made earlier this month.
“On the morning of Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Detectives from the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested two males as part of an investigation into alleged corrupt practices at a public body in Munster, ” a garda spokesperson told the Limerick Leader.
Following their arrest, the men were detained and questioned at Henry Street garda station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.
They were subsequently released without charge.
While not commenting specifically on last week’s arrests, a spokesperson for UL said: “University of Limerick will co-operate fully with any investigation undertaken by An Garda Siochana. UL cannot comment on investigations.”
The Limerick Leader understands the investigation relates to alleged offences which occurred nearly a decade ago and is not connected to any governance issues which have come to public attention in more recent times.
