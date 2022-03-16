Search

16 Mar 2022

Gardai seek information following 'sinister act of vandalism' outside Limerick sports club

Gardai at Castleconnell are investigating | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

David Hurley

16 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing for information following what has been described as a "sinister act of vandalism" outside a Limerick sports club.

Three cars, which were parked in a row outside the Aisling Annacotty complex, were targeted between 10.30am and 12.30pm last Saturday.

"The culprit keyed the rear passenger door on two cars and the passenger door on another. There was a significant indentation left on each car," said Garda John Finnerty.

The three cars were a grey Peugeot 5008, a grey Skoda Superb and a black Grand Renault Megane estate.

"This was a sinister act of vandalism resulting in significant damage to each car. Unfortunately this event turned a very enjoyable morning for both children and their parents alike into one of despair and anger," added Garda Finnerty.

Gardai at Castleconnell are investigating the incident and they are appealing to any witnesses to come forward with any information that may be out there.

Castleconnell garda station can be contacted at (061) 377105.

