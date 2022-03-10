Search

10 Mar 2022

Could this be the best 50c ever spent in a Limerick charity shop?

Could this be the best 50c ever spent in a Limerick charity shop?

Keith Ó Riain with his signed copy of the constitution

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

10 Mar 2022 12:04 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

WHEN Keith Ó Riain went to a local charity shop to buy some new books, he probably didn't expect to make a rare discovery.

Even less, did he expect to pay just 50 cent for it..

But that's exactly what happened, after the Crecora man uncovered what a copy of Bunreacht na hÉireann, hand-signed by the country's founding father Éamon de Valera.

Keith, who is a PhD student at Mary Immaculate College, has contacted local historians to check the veracity of the signature, but is confident that it is indeed the former President's handwriting.

Taking up the story, he said: "Inbetween lectures, I used to go into the city to get books, and I went into St Vincent de Paul just to look at the books. I'd usually pick up three books a week for a few euro. This time, I bought a copy of the constitution. It was only when I brought it home did I realise that it was signed by Éamon de Valera. Having studied history, I'd have a lot of interest."

He met Mary Immaculate College academic Dr Paul O'Brien this week, and showed the discovery to him.

"He being a 19th century historian, I thought I'd ask him to try and verify it. He said he'd put it up on Twitter, and from what he was able to see from replies, it does appear to be legitimate and compatible," Keith explained.

Key appointment at Limerick's Adare Manor

Asked his reaction, Keith said: "You'd wonder why someone would give it to a charity shop. My initial thought was wondering whether it was legitimate. My initial reaction was one of disbelief, shock and not crediting that it could be a legitimate signature. Then I was just curious when I was meeting Paul to see if we could verify it."

Despite its potential value, the scholar says he plans to keep the book.

"I have an interest in history, I have studied history. My current research is 18th century Irish literature, so it's still linked to history. So I'd say I'd keep it myself and treasure it," he told the Limerick Leader.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media