09 Mar 2022

BREAKING: Johnson & Johnson reveal new jobs and big investment for Limerick

Minister of State Niall Collins with John Fitzgibbon, operations director, Johnson and Johnson Vision and Mary Buckley, executive director, IDA Ireland, supporting the jobs  | Picture: Liam Burke

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

09 Mar 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

EYECARE manufacturer Johnson and Johnson Vision (J&J) has become the latest to announce a huge number of jobs for Limerick.

The company has this morning revealed a €35m investment for its plant at the National Technology Park in Plassey.

It comes with J&J set to begin the manufacturing of intraocular lenses in Limerick in a move the company says has the potential to create up to 200 jobs.

Recruitment is already under way across a number of roles including in operations, engineering and quality.

WATCH: Warm welcome after super jobs Friday in Limerick

Should the jobs be realised, the move will see J&J’s headcount in Limerick grow to 1,800 staff. The firm started life here in 1996 with 60 workers on its books.

J&J’s operations director John Fitzgibbon said: “Nearly 2.2 billion people around the world face impaired vision, and approximately 200 million people worldwide suffer vision impairment or blindness caused by cataract or uncorrected refractive error. With the growth of our manufacturing operations in Limerick we are committed to changing these statistics, helping to solve a lifetime of eye health needs with our intraocular lenses.”

Minister of State and local TD Niall Collins added: “This investment is significant, and clearly signals their desire to drive, and commit to expanding their advanced manufacturing footprint in Ireland.”

Last Friday, EI announced 200 new roles in Shannon, Analog confirmed 250 jobs at Raheen, and Kneat opened a new office with 100 positions.

