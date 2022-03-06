Limerick Person of the Month: Award for group who brought a fresh energy to city centre

A GROUP which was founded with the intention of increasing footfall in the city and creating a better shopping experience for visitors, have been named the Limerick Persons of the Month.

Limerick City Centre Traders’ Association was founded in January 2020 just before Covid-19 changed the retail landscape the world over.

Throughout the pandemic the group have been combining their efforts and working in partnership with Limerick City and County Council to bring “a real buzz” to the heart of the city.

“We are absolutely thrilled with this recognition for all the hard work,” said Caroline Long, Chairperson of Limerick City Centre Traders’ Association at the presentation of the Limerick Person of the Month award. “The intention was to reinvigorate and bring footfall into Limerick city.

”

The initial aim of the association was to develop a plan that they felt would benefit Limerick city. But then Covid struck.

“It accelerated our need to work together,” explained Shane Gleeson of Gleeson’s Spar, who, along with Caroline, is one of the core committee which also includes retailers, Owen Silke, Eva Clarke, Linda Frawley, Paul Craughan and Eddie Molloy.

“We had to work quickly and we started to engage with Limerick City and Council Council. We embarked on organising all the activities for that summer,” said Caroline.

A whole month of activities took place in August and what the association quickly found was that “activities drove people into the city because they had something to come in for”.

Performances by jazz musicians, choirs and buskers had shoppers walking with a spring in their step - some even dancing along the city streets - while other activities including free zumba classes, and children’s entertainment also lifted spirits.

Such was the positive response that the association set about planning a programme from mid-November to Christmas week with even more on-street entertainment to enjoy.

“We had a huge programme of events,” commented Caroline, who is also CEO of Limerick and District Credit Union.

“The council had their programme of events, so we approached them with our programme and we worked together. We received financial support from the council. What has transpired has been a very good working relationship.”

In total, there are in the region of 180 retailers involved in Limerick City Centre Traders’ Association .

“We have developed good relationships with the Council, Tidy Towns, and the gardai because it’s very important that the streets of Limerick are safe. Everybody has a part to play,” Caroline pointed out.

According to Shane Gleeson (pictured, right above) “everybody has been constructive and positive as everybody wants only the best for Limerick”.

“We noticed particularly at Christmas time when we had the acts on the streets that all the coffee shops and restaurants were full. We all saw the videos of people dancing on the street, it was fantastic. There is no need for us to play second fiddle to any other city. We have a city to be proud of.”

The association is urging people to think local before pressing the purchase button for goods online.

“Instead of shopping online and ordering something that doesn’t fit or you don’t quite like, why don’t you come in and try something on and then you’re not wasting carbon miles sending something back in a truck that is criss-crossing the globe. You are buying something locally and you are dealing with a human being,” said Shane.

“The council is putting in pergolas which should be completed by Easter. They are going down Thomas Street and Bedford Row. We’d like to congratulate the council on successfully obtaining a grant to do this work. These pergolas are of a very high quality and will be usable 12 months a year. This will greatly enhance the appearance of the streets. We also received confirmation that the new streetscape should be finished prior to the rugby experience opening,” Shane continued.

Even though the traders were going through a hard time during Covid, they still put their hands in their pockets to match funding given by the council towards lighting up the smaller streets.

“The traders have enormous pride in their city. We want our city to thrive. It was heartbreaking for us to see some traders fall at the end of Covid,” said Caroline.

“We’ve got to remember that every shop and every business that is open in Limerick is employing local people and these people are our families, our relatives and our friends. We need our shops open and we need our city vibrant. We are now looking forward to the full programme of events for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations which take place on March 17, 18, 19 and 20 - it will be a fantastic four days in the city!”

