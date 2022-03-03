Search

03 Mar 2022

Date confirmed for completion of works in Limerick's O'Connell Street

Works to revitalise O'Connell Street are continuing apace

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

03 Mar 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE multi-million euro redevelopment of O’Connell Street is expected to be complete by September.

Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler has revealed the most disruptive of the development will be over in the early autumn with the street furniture due to be in place by the following November 11.

It will bring to an end an 18-month period of change to Limerick’s main thoroughfare.

One of the most significant developments in Limerick’s recent history, traffic is to be cut to one lane and various improvements are being made to the main thoroughfare.

There will be changes to traffic routes into the city centre, with the relocation of bus stops, taxi ranks and click-and-collect bays.

As part of the €10m project, street furniture and water features are also being added.

A central plaza at Thomas Street beside Brown Thomas will offer the potential for a future artwork to be installed to create a further focal point for pedestrian gathering and on-street trading.

Dedic​ated cycle lanes and public transport infrastructure will also be put in place, with contractors from Shareridge working on the project.

Mayor Butler said: “The ground works, the cobbling will all be done by September. Between then and November, street furnishing will be added. You’re talking about benching, planting. But the most disruptive stuff will be all done by September.”

He welcomed the fact everything will be in place ahead of Limerick’s Christmas season.

And he acknowledged there has been disruption to traders and visitors to the city.

“​The reality is, these works were always going to be somewhat disruptive, and that’s been the case. But the council has done a good job in minimising that and that’s been through effective communication, particularly with the business owners who right throughout the process, knew what was happening and when. That’s been a good learning on it. They’ve done everything they can to minimise the disruption by the sequencing of the development,” he said.

“​But the main thing is, if we wanted to get it done and get it behind us, so we are able to have a finish line in sight, I think it’s something exciting and something to work towards,” the first citizen concluded.

