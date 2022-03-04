Fine over CCTV use in Limerick is a ‘scandalous disgrace’ says Community Alert chair

LIMERICK City and County Council being fined €110,000 over its use of CCTV cameras is a “scandalous disgrace”, says one of the leading voices in the Community Alert movement.

As revealed in the Limerick Leader last month, the Data Protection Commission identified multiple breaches of GDPR and data protection regulations relating to the council's use of CCTV cameras.

Diarmuid Cronin, Muintir na Tire Community Alert development officer for the southern region, addressed the issue during a presentation at a Cappamore-Kilmallock municipal district meeting. Community Alert is a crime prevention and community safety programme. It operates in partnership between Muintir na Tíre and An Garda Síochána.

“The decision made in relation to CCTV is a scandalous disgrace. If I’m out walking I’d like to be under a camera,” said Mr Cronin, who spoke of the fear that existed among some about going walking on their own, in particular after recent tragic events.

“I hope changes are introduced to the scheme and your ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) and facial recognition cameras are not taken from you. You have been doing a fantastic job,” said Mr Cronin.

Cll Martin Ryan, cathaoirleach, said he “wholeheartedly agrees”.

“It’s an absolute tragedy for people’s security. Hopefully we can get a resolution and get past it sooner rather than later,” said Cllr Ryan.

Cllr Ger Mitchell agreed, saying it was a “retrograde step”.

“The criminals are laughing at us. It needs to be sorted out. It’s a terrible message to be sending out. The criminals have smiles on their faces after this,” said Cllr Mitchell.

Mr Cronin described it as a “charter for criminals”.

Cllr Mike Donegan welcomed his comments on the CCTV and stressed how valuable the cameras are both in preventing and helping gardai to solve crimes.

Cllr Brigid Teefy highlighted the crimes perpetrated on the late Ashling Murphy and Sligo pensioner Tom Niland.

“There are so many terrible instances. People are very nervous. The public is in favour of CCTV. All community groups want it,” said Cllr Teefy.

Cllr John Egan said gardai have their “hands tied behind their back” in relation to CCTV.

“Common sense is gone. There are too many protections for criminals,” said Cllr Egan.

Cllr Martin Ryan brought up a ruling in a case where mobile phones couldn’t be tracked to ascertain the movements of their owners.

“Anybody who is going about their business have nothing to worry about from CCTV or mobile phone data,” said Cllr Ryan.