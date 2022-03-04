Prison sentence for banned driver who failed to stop near Limerick village

A SPEEDING motorist, who failed to stop for gardai, was banned at the time and was transporting three young children – none of whom were properly restrained, a court has heard.

Thomas O’Reilly, aged 41, who has an address at Green Road, Waterford was jailed when he appeared before Newcastle West Court on Tuesday morning.

He pleaded guilty to multiple offences relating to an incident which occurred near Adare village on November 16, 2019.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican was told the defendant was initially detected travelling at 127km/h at Monearla, Adare and that he failed to stop for gardai.

He continued to travel at speed towards the village and was subsequently stopped at Blackabbey, Adare.

The court was told there was a strong smell of alcohol emanating from the vehicle and that Mr O’Reilly was found to be over the legal limit.

The three children in the rear of the car included a three-month-old baby. The other two were both aged under three.

Inspector Padraic Sutton said the defendant – a father-of-12 – has 26 previous convictions including seven for driving without insurance and five for drink-driving.

He was disqualified at the time and did not have insurance.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell said his client has received a number of separate disqualifications since the Adare incident and is currently serving a ten month prison sentence for other offences.

Judge Coolican imposed a three month prison sentence which, she directed, is to be served consecutively to the sentence he is currently serving.