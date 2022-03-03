Court told Limerick pair 'delivering' dogs were not essential workers during Covid lockdown

The defendants were stopped by gardai during last year's lockdown I FILE PHOTO
A MAN and a woman who were delivering dogs during lockdown didn't realise their work was not essential, Nenagh District Court was told.
Josez Janscar, aged 34, and Tamara Timea Krizen, aged 27, both with an address at St Jude, Lower Park, Corbally, Limeick pleaded to breaching the Covid-19 travel restrictions on March 29, 2021, at Tullaskeagh, Roscrea, County Tipperary.
The court heard that they had travelled from Hungary and were transporting dogs for delivery in Roscrea when stopped by the gardaí.
Their solicitor, Johnny Spencer, said that they had a permit to collect and deliver the dogs but were unaware that they were not covered by the essential work regulations.
The court heard that they were no longer in the business.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined them €150 each.
