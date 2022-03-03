Latest daily increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases revealed

AN additional 4,042 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed through PCR tests, figures just out show.
Data from the National Public Health Emergency Team also confirmed that 4,746 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE's portal.
As of eight o'clock this morning, some 661 Covid-19 patients are in hospital of which 46 are in intensive care units across the country.
