Limerick artist makes final of portrait competition with Jared Harris artwork

A LIMERICK artist has been selected as a finalist in the Percival Portrait Prize 2022 with his painting of actor Jared Harris.

Thomas Delohery is from the Ennis Road however he now lives in Victoria, Australia where he has had many of his paintings displayed.

In 2015, Jared Harris sat for Thomas in person for drawings which Thomas then took back to Australia to paint.

Jared is the son of actor Richard Harris who has made his own name in the film industry with shows such as Chernobyl and Mad Men.

Thomas spoke about what it was like to draw the famous actor on one of his trips to Limerick.

He said: "Jared posed a bit of a challenge on the day of the sitting. He is one of the hardest working actors in Hollywood so he has trouble sitting still, a lot of nervous energy.

"I knew what I wanted from the sitting and Jared takes direction really well which explains why he is such a good actor.

"I remember on the day Jared spent a lot of time talking about his love of rare books and first editions."

The Percival Portrait Prize opens on the 22nd of April in the Perc Tucker Regional Gallery, Townsville, Queensland.