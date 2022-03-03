Limerick Weather: Thursday, March 3, 2022

SUNNY spells and scattered showers today, the showers will be most frequent over the southwest and some will be heavy with a slight chance of some hail during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh west to northwest winds.

Scattered heavy showers will gradually ease overnight though some showers may turn wintry, especially over higher ground. Long dry clear periods will develop and with lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees, a widespread frost along with some icy stretches will set in. Some mist and hill fog will develop too as northwesterly breezes fall light.

Friday: Frost will clear to leave a bright day with sunny spells with just some well scattered light showers. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

Friday night: A cold night with long clear spells. Dry for most as isolated showers will be mostly confined to southern and eastern coastal areas. A widespread frost with some icy stretches will develop again with lowest temperatures of -3 to +2 degrees in light northeasterly breezes.

OUTLOOK:

With high pressure influencing the conditions, there will be a good deal of dry weather with some sharp frosts at night. While there will be some light rain or drizzle at times, below average rainfall is expected.