Two Limerick schools get the go ahead for extensions

TWO LIMERICK schools have been given the go ahead for extensions to their current buildings.

St Mary's National School, Croom and Scoil Pól, Kilfinane have had their applications for works approved by the Department of Education.

The new extension for St Mary's will include three new classrooms, two of which will be for children with special needs, general office, staffroom, principal's office and separate staff and pupil toilets.

Funding for the extension has been approved and the Board of Management can now proceed with construction.

Scoil Pól has also gotten the go ahead for their new extension which will include four classrooms, science laboratory and preparation area, art room, music room, construction room and preparation area and a design, communications and graphics room.

Limerick County Fianna Fáil TD, Minister Niall Collins welcomed the news that both schools had been approved for funding.

Minister Collins said: "“Funding has been approved for a massive new extension for Scoil Pól. It’s a significant investment and the extension will be a welcome addition to the school community.

"I’m delighted to see that funding has been secured for a massive new extension at St. Mary’s National School. It’s a really big extension and it’s great news for the community in Croom."