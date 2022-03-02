Limerick resident speaks of escape from war-hit Ukraine

A LIMERICK resident born and raised in Ukraine has spoken of how she escaped the country just as war broke out.

Maryja Danchuk, who lives at Mount Kennett Place, told of how she walked for four days from her native Lviv, where she was visiting family, to the Polish border, where she was able to travel back to Limerick.

She returned safely earlier this week, but has left behind her mum and sister, who have vowed to stay in Ukraine and defend the nation against the Vladimir Putin-led attacks.

Speaking to the Leader through a translator, Maryja explained how at the first sign of war, she was conscious of her two girls - aged 12 and 7 - who were still in Limerick, and she wanted to ensure she was safe and able to be a mum to them.

So, she left her family's home and walked the approximately 80 kilometres to the border with Poland - a gruelling four-day trek- before she waited for another eight hours to secure onward transport.

After a two-day journey from Poland, Maryja arrived back in Limerick earlier this week, and has begun to help out at the Kala gel nails shop, with Anna Mazeika, Serosep Diagnostic Solutions, leading a local campaign to collect medical goods and other essential items for hospitals in the war-torn nation.

"I am very disturbed and horrified by the Russian attacks on an innocent country and an innocent people. I'm devastated this has happened to my nation," said Maryja, who has lived in Limerick for two years.

She says she has not heard from her family back home for a number of days.

"I ran away [from Ukraine]. Everything I am seeing on the news is just horrifying and devastating. I was at home visiting my family, and because I had children here in Limerick, I decided I needed to get back across," she explained.

For Maryja, being back in Limerick is "bittersweet".

"I am grateful to be here because I am with my kids. But I am so worried about my family over there. Bittersweet being safe, but yet knowing there is war and danger over there," she said.

"I am very emotional over this. At some stage, I would love to bring my mother and sister over to Ireland. But they are not going to leave. They say they will definitely stay in Ukraine to defend their country. It is very hard to know they are in trouble," she said.

"It's terrifying. I feel guilty coming back here to be with my kids and leaving them in Ukraine. I wanted to stay and help. The fact I am safe, but there people are over there who are dying is heartbreaking. There is such a sense of guilt. I made it, but others haven't. And I don't know if I am going to see them, or they will survive," the catering worker added.

She paid tribute to the support she's received from the Limerick community.

"I am so so grateful to the people who are helping. People are all brilliant here. People from all over the world and of course the Irish community," added Maryja.

Collections of essential items will continue at the former Cleeve's Factory in O'Callaghan Strand for the remainder of this week from 5pm. Please email Mazeika.anna@gmail.com for larger deliveries out of hours only.