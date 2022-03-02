WATCH: State anthem of Ukraine sounds out in Limerick

THERE were emotional scenes outside City Hall in Limerick last night as the Ukrainian national anthem played out.

Hundreds of people were at Merchant's Quay for a vigil to show solidarity to those in the eastern European country ravaged by war after Russian forces opened fire seven days ago.

Many Ukrainian nationals living in Limerick were draped in the blue-and-yellow flag of the State, and shed tears as the country's anthem played out on the loudspeaker.

The vigil was compered by Labour councillor Elena Secas, a national of Moldova, which borders Ukraine, and it also saw speeches from a Iryna Olla, Ukrainian national, who has lived in Limerick since 2007.

Mayor Daniel Butler said: "I can imagine the pain that ye, the Ukrainian community are feeling at this time. When you see fathers saying goodbye to their children, to their wives, not knowing whether it's going to be the last time they're going to see them or not. When you see innocent civilians being targeted... It can't but break your heart."

He said the Ukrainian people have inspired "an entire continent" and "an entire world."

"They have inspired an entire world. They have shown us the value of unity," Cllr Butler added.

Addressing the event, Iryna revealed her family remains in her hometown in Ukraine, which has been destroyed by the Russian military.

"My whole life absolutely changed when I got the message from my dad that we were attacked. My city - I'm from the south of Ukraine near Odesa - [has been] absolutely destroyed and my family is very brave and they refuse to leave the country...they want to protect our country," she said.

Video by Brendan Gleeson