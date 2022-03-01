Limerick people support war-torn Ukraine through county and city collection points

LIMERICK locals are rallying their support for Ukraine as several collection points for supplies destined to the war-torn sovereign state are being established across the county and city.

One campaign, launched in Limerick city by three Polish friends working on High Street, has enlisted the help of both UL and the Mayor, as well as linking up with local pharmaceutical companies.

Anna Mazeika, one of the chief organisers, told the Limerick Leader: “We’ve had a huge response, it’s absolutely brilliant to see the people of Limerick getting their hands on this.”

Her Help for Ukraine campaign has now organised three collection days at the Old Cleeve’s Factory in Limerick city, taking place on March 1, 2 and 3 from 5pm to 7pm each evening.

She is calling for medical supplies only, which will be transported to the Ukrainian-Polish border and then onto the Medical Battalion Hospitals and other similar units, to be distributed as required.

A personal friend of Jarek the Polish soldier, Anna stressed that transparency and trust were key factors in ensuring that the people of Limerick’s provisions will reach the front line in Ukraine.

Anna and Jarek previously linked up for a similar transport in 2014, during the Russian annexation of Crimea.

“Our transport is leaving on Saturday and will reach its destination on Monday at noon. It goes to the organisation that looks after Ukraine’s hospitals,” she stated.

Power banks, walkie-talkies, dressing items, medical supplies and painkillers are the main items required. Food and clothes will not be accepted at this collection, sha has confirmed.

Further afield, in Abbeyfeale, one local shop owner has linked up with a collection point in Killarney, also organised by a Polish man, Pawel Rosa, who is working and living locally.

An Siopa Milseán in Abbeyfeale, is one of several County Limerick collection points. Noreen Cotter and colleagues will be distributing these items to Killarney, where they will be shipped by container to Ukrainian refugees who have moved across the border into Poland.

Already, Noreen Cotter has said that “Limerick people are desperate to help.”

“The amount of stuff that people have dropped into us is extraordinary,” she told the Limerick Leader from her Main Street shopfront.

Blankets, nappies and even money, from those who do not have the time to buy something to help, have been left into the store. Collections will continue indefinitely as the war wages on, she said.

“People feel at a loss as to what to do to help the situation in Ukraine, but any donations made, will make a difference,” Noreen added.

The French community, in addition to many others in Limerick, are also rallying around support for Ukraine, through a collection point established at No 7 Pery Square.

Collections will take place this Tuesday to Friday, from 9.30am to 2pm and from 5pm to 6.30pm.