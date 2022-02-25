Search

25 Feb 2022

'A consummate professional': Well-known Limerick journalist dies

The late Tony Purcell

Reporter:

Aine Fitzgerald

25 Feb 2022 5:21 PM

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

‘A CONSUMMATE professional’ is how well-known journalist Tony Purcell has been remembered by his former colleagues following his death at the age of 78.

Mr Purcell, who lived in Gouldavoher in the city, passed away at University Hospital Limerick following a short illness having taken ill at home.

He is deeply regretted by his wife Ailish, and daughters Elaine and Louise.

Mr Purcell worked for 11 years with the Limerick Leader as a journalist and for over 30 years with The Cork Examiner, as it was known at the time. 

An extremely versatile reporter, he covered courts, council meetings and major visits by dignitaries as well as the lighter community stories which saw him become a well-known figure throughout  the city and wider region. He had one of the best shorthand notes in the country which enabled him to take down, verbatim, what people has said.

“Tony was the consummate professional. He worked 24/7 and was so diligent,” recalled former editor of the Limerick Leader, Eugene Phelan, who worked with Mr Purcell.

“I remember before the time of mobile phones you could be playing a game of golf and Tony would go into the clubhouse after nine holes to check if there were any phone calls in relation to stories. He gave fantastic service to journalism including in the Leader and The Cork Examiner, as it was known as back then.”

Mr Purcell was on first name terms with everyone from ministers to local shopkeepers.

He worked at a time when prominent reporters including the late Noel Smith of the Irish Independent, and the late Arthur Quinlan of the Irish Times were on the beat, as well as Brian McLaughlin of The Irish Press, Michael Walsh of RTE and, in later times, Cathy Halloran, the current Mid West Correspondent for RTE.

“When The Limerick Inn would host  most of the national conferences, he would have attended many of them,” Mr Phelan continued. “He would have known Albert Reynolds and many of the political leaders by first name because he had built up a good rapport with them over the years. He would also have been constantly checking in with the guards - he was one of the old-style journalists. If you were up in court, you would have been unfortunate as Tony didn’t miss a case!”

Mr Purcell’s brother John also worked for many years in the Limerick Leader while his other brother, Billy, worked in insurance.  Mr Purcell was a very big Garryowen Rugby supporter. He was secretary of the club for a number of years. He was also a keen golfer and played in the Munster Press Golf Society.

Mr Purcell was a proud Limerick man and always tried to paint Limerick in a positive light.  “He would have worked seven days a week and would have been very well known in Limerick,” Mr Phelan continued.

Tony Purcell is survived by his wife Ailish, daughters Elaine and Louise, extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

May he rest in peace.

