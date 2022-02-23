Search

23 Feb 2022

Limerick mayor to lead London St Patrick's Day parade

Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, made a special presentation to Limerick Exiles chairman Con Dee at a reception in London last week

Nick Rabbitts

23 Feb 2022

THE Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler is to lead one of the largest St Patrick's Day parades in the world in London.

The parade through the streets of the British capital takes place on March 13, and Limerick's first citizen will join Taoiseach Micheál Martin, London's Mayor Sadiq Khan and Limerick Exiles chairman Con Dee at the head of the spectacle.

Like the various parades across Limerick on St Patrick's Day, London's event is back for the first time in two years after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's a huge honour for Limerick to be leading it this year, especially post Covid-19. It's a really exciting thing. I know the Limerick Exiles are really excited and proud of that as well," said Cllr Butler.

St Patrick's Day celebrations in London - which of course has a huge Irish population - will take place both on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, with the parade kicking off at Green Park, near Buckingham Palace from noon.

Eleven key workers will be honoured for their efforts in the fight against coronavirus.

Limerick hurlers and Liam MacCarthy announced as grand marshals for St Patrick's Day parade

Last week, Mayor Butler held a special event in West London to honour Murroe man Mr Dee - who headed 2018's London parade and has given decades of service to the Limerick Exiles, formerly known as the Limerick Association in London.

He said he was "taken aback" to be invited to take such a prominent part in London's parade.

"But it's not me they are asking. it's the people of Limerick I represent. But it's a massive honour. It's a big parade to lead. Especially with everything going on in the UK, maintaining these links are very important. I know in meeting some representatives of the councils, they are keen to retain connections with their European neighbours and particularly with Ireland. I think it's as important to them as it is to us," he concluded.

