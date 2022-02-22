Limerick hurlers and Liam MacCarthy announced as grand marshals for St Patrick's Day parade

MEMBERS of the Limerick senior hurling panel and the Liam MacCarthy cup will lead the Limerick city parade on St Patrick's Day it has been announced.

Limerick City and County Council has confirmed details of the Limerick St Patrick's Festival which will make a return next month having been postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

To celebrate their back to back All-Ireland successes, members of the Limerick senior hurling panel are this year’s Grand Marshal. They will be joined by the Liam MacCarthy Cup as they lead a 250-strong procession from Limerick GAA.

The fun of #LimerickStPatsFestival makes a welcome return to the city following a 2 year absence



The theme of this year's St Patrick's Day parade is Belonging and Identity and it is expected that tens of thousands of spectators will travel to the city for the parade.

The parade starts at 12 midday on St Patrick's Day and the organisers hope the crowds will be thrilled by colourful and high energy entries as they make their way down O’Connell Street from Roden Street. In a chance to previous years, the route then turns left onto Cecil Street, before making a right turn onto Henry Street, as the parade continues its way to Rutland Street.

Visual artists Buí Bolg will join Spotlight Stage School, Artastic, the Hit Machine Drummers and hundreds of local participants in a carnival of colour, music and spectacle.

For the first time, a special autism friendly area will be located along the route at the Crescent, and will include a sensory room, covered marquee and seating area. Access to this area will be limited with special wristbands being provided by ASD Ireland.

Welcoming the return of the parade, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: “I’m delighted that we are seeing a return of the Limerick St Patrick’s Festival to the streets of Limerick after a two-year break. The excitement is growing among participants, and it will be great for us celebrate our national holiday and our culture in such a unique way.”

Dr Pippa Little, Arts Officer with Limerick City and County Council added: “This year’s St Patrick’s Festival brings a host of events from our culture and creatives and our communities for everyone to enjoy from the parade to the Band Championship, the Festival Fire and Aerial Extravaganza, the Scavenger Hunt in the People’s Park and plenty more.”

Limerick has the edge on other cities as it hosts the country's only International Band Championship, now celebrating its 50th edition.

A total of 15 bands will be taking part in the championship - on Sunday, March 20 - with hundreds of musicians travelling from America and Europe as well as local and other Irish bands.

The route for the Limerick International Band Championship is also changed this year.

Starting from Hartstonge Street, participants will march down O’Connell Street, turn left onto Cecil Street, before turning right onto Henry Street.

The parade route will end at Arthur’s Quay Park, where there will be a free concert ahead of the announcement of the winners.

Several other family-friendly events will take place during the four-day festival including a Fire and Aerial Extravaganza (March 19) and Beat on the Street on March 18.

The hugely-popular Panoramic Wheel will return to Arthur's Quay Park on March 4 and will remain in situ until after Easter.

A special Digital Guide to the Limerick St Patrick’s Festival can be found here.