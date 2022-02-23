Eli Lilly formally seeks permission to develop in Limerick

BIOPHARMACEUTICAL manufacturing firm Lilly has formally sought planning permission to develop its new facility in Limerick.

The company, which unveiled plans to create 300 permanent jobs last month, has now revealed details of its planning process which will see another 500 temporary construction positions created.

It is seeking a 10-year permission from Limerick City and County Council for a large manufacturing campus on the edge of the Raheen Industrial Estate.

At the heart of its proposals is a four-storey manufacturing building which will measure around 18,534 square metres, with a 33 metre height.

On top of this, a two-storey canteen, laboratory and administration complex is proposed.

A two-storey warehouse building is projected for the campus, with a new plant, which will include five boiler stacks.

In addition, a two-storey freezer building and a single-storey maintenance unit is planned.

Some 199 car parking and motorcycle spaces are in the application which has arrived with Limerick City and County Council.

A visitor centre will be constructed, as well as a security unit on site.

Vehicles will enter the site from Roches Avenue.

Other underground works are planned to link the factory into the local water systems.

Council is expected to make a decision on the proposals by April 14 next.