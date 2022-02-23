Eli Lilly formally seeks permission to develop in Limerick

The land at the edge of the Raheen Industrial Estate where Eli Lilly is planning to develop
BIOPHARMACEUTICAL manufacturing firm Lilly has formally sought planning permission to develop its new facility in Limerick.
The company, which unveiled plans to create 300 permanent jobs last month, has now revealed details of its planning process which will see another 500 temporary construction positions created.
It is seeking a 10-year permission from Limerick City and County Council for a large manufacturing campus on the edge of the Raheen Industrial Estate.
At the heart of its proposals is a four-storey manufacturing building which will measure around 18,534 square metres, with a 33 metre height.
On top of this, a two-storey canteen, laboratory and administration complex is proposed.
A two-storey warehouse building is projected for the campus, with a new plant, which will include five boiler stacks.
In addition, a two-storey freezer building and a single-storey maintenance unit is planned.
Some 199 car parking and motorcycle spaces are in the application which has arrived with Limerick City and County Council.
A visitor centre will be constructed, as well as a security unit on site.
Vehicles will enter the site from Roches Avenue.
Other underground works are planned to link the factory into the local water systems.
Council is expected to make a decision on the proposals by April 14 next.
Fire crews battling both the fire and strong winds and rain at the O'Shaughnessy family home in Ballyhahill on Sunday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.