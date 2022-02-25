Limerick parochial house used by intruders for  ‘party’      

A JUDGE has warned she is considering a custodial sentence in the case of a Limerick city man who unlawfully entered the old parochial house in Cappamore while celebrating his birthday.

Alan Griffin, aged 36, who has an address at a hostel in the city, was one of five people who entered the vacant property during the early hours of April 10, 2021.

After a guilty plea was entered, Inspector Pat Brennan told Kilmallock Court, gardai responded to a security alarm at around 4am and when they arrived they encountered three men in the garden of the house.

Another man and a woman were later located inside the property and it was established they had gained entry after a side window was broken.

Inspector Brennan confirmed to the court that another individual has admitted breaking the window and that it was not Mr Griffin.

Judge Patricia Harney was told the five trespassers had travelled out from the city earlier in the night and were having a party on the grounds of the parochial house.

“They entered the property when it started raining, they were in and out,” said Insp Brennan.

Solicitor Leanne Purcell told the court her client, who has a long-standing drug problem, accepts he should not have entered the parochial house on the night.

“He followed the crowd, he foolishly entered the property,” she said asking the judge to note that he did not cause any damage and that nothing was stolen.

“He has held his hands up,” she said, adding that he made admissions and fully co-operated with gardai on the night.

The solicitor added that Mr Griffin is now “clean and sober” and that he is taking action to “address his fundamental issues”.

Judge Harney said she regards what happened as a serious offence but accepts that the house was not occupied at the time.

“He would be going to jail if it was occupied,” she commented adding that prison remains a possibility.

The case was adjourned to the end of May to facilitate the preparation of a Probation Report.

Another man is before the courts in relation to the same incident while adult cautions have been issued to three other individuals.