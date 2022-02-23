Search

Limerick family loses everything in fire - huge response as house is gutted after lightning strikes

Fire crews battling both the fire and strong winds and rain at the O'Shaughnessy family home in Ballyhahill on Sunday

Frances Watkins

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A FUNDRAISER has been started for a Limerick family after they lost everything in a fire at their home following a lightning strike during Storm Franklin.

The O’Shaughnessys were at home in Ballyhahill last Sunday when they smelled burning coming from the upstairs of the house.

Clouds of smoke soon started to appear and within 10 minutes the upstairs of the house had been engulfed by flames.

Within minutes the fire was out of control and despite the best efforts of fire services from Newcastle West, Foynes and Rathkeale stations the house was gutted.

Emergency services deployed following suspected lightning strike in County Limerick

Strong winds and heavy rain during Storm Franklin also hampered the efforts of the fire services.

Thankfully, Margaret and Tony along with two of their children escaped the house unharmed.

The couple’s other two sons were in college in Limerick and Cork at the time of the fire.

One of the organisers of the GoFundMe fundraiser, said the family were left with just “the clothes on their back”.

They told the Limerick Leader: “They walked out the door with nothing. After the fire was put out they managed to salvage a wedding photo and a small sofa but that was it.

“They built the house 16 years ago and they have lost all the memories in that time now and the most beautiful, fantastic home.”

They continued: “They watched their home and all their personal belongings go up in flames. They are staying with friends at the moment and we are trying to sort out accommodation for them.

“Six of us started the fundraiser to help them. All the funds used will help them rebuild their home and buy everything they need again.”

You can donate to the fundraising page here.

