Group gets a ‘Leg-ato’ up from Limerick firm

At the opening of Legato's hub in Limerick were Rajat Puri, Minister of State Niall Collins and John Shaw, country head of Legato | Picture: Sean Curtin
LEGATO Health Technologies, the multi-national health and technology company, has become the latest firm to join a gateway alliance.
The company, which aims to transform healthcare for humanity has joined the Innovation Technology AtlanTec Gateway, or Itag.
Legato’s global research hub at the National Technology Park, where 120 artificial intelligence experts are being hired.
On a global level, Legato is working to create and develop solutions that promote high value and access to healthcare. The key focus at its Limerick base is to build models for health assurance.
Itag is the non-profit tech association whose vision is to lead and support a thriving technology community of innovators and influencers along the AtlanTec Gateway.
The announcement that Legato is to join adds to itag’s over 100 member companies which employ in excess of 10,000.
Itag chief Caroline Cawley said: “Legato has developed an exceptional reputation for healthcare innovation around the world.”
