Search

22 Feb 2022

Group gets a ‘Leg-ato’ up from Limerick firm

Group gets a ‘Leg-ato’ up from Limerick firm

At the opening of Legato's hub in Limerick were Rajat Puri, Minister of State Niall Collins and John Shaw, country head of Legato | Picture: Sean Curtin

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

22 Feb 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LEGATO Health Technologies, the multi-national health and technology company, has become the latest firm to join a gateway alliance.

The company, which aims to transform healthcare for humanity has joined the Innovation Technology AtlanTec Gateway, or Itag.

Legato’s global research hub at the National Technology Park, where 120 artificial intelligence experts are being hired.

On a global level, Legato is working to create and develop solutions that promote high value and access to healthcare. The key focus at its Limerick base is to build models for health assurance. 

Global health tech firm looks to the future following 'encouraging' first quarter in Limerick

Itag is the non-profit tech association whose vision is to lead and support a thriving technology community of innovators and influencers along the AtlanTec Gateway.

The announcement that Legato is to join adds to itag’s over 100 member companies which employ in excess of 10,000.

Itag chief Caroline Cawley said: “Legato has developed an exceptional reputation for healthcare innovation around the world.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media