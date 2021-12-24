Search

24 Dec 2021

Global health tech firm looks to the future following 'encouraging' first quarter in Limerick

Pictured at the Legato R&D Hub in Castletroy are Rajat Puri, Legato; Minister of State Niall Collins and John Shaw, county head of Legato | PICTURE: Sean Curtin

THE Country Head of Legato Health Technologies says the very encouraging ‘first-quarter’ for the company in Limerick bodes positively for the future.

Reflecting on an eventful but hugely successful first four months for the company in Ireland, John Shaw said the experience, in recent months, has reinforced the company’s confidence in its project in Limerick.

In acknowledgement of the support the company has received, it has made donations to three worthy charities - migrants support group Doras, domestic abuse services provider ADAPT and St Gabriel's Foundation, which provides specialist services and respite for children with severe life-limiting disabilities.

Legato Health Technologies says it is committed to transforming healthcare through operational excellence, innovation and digital transformation.

“The final quarter is a busy one for most but for us here in Legato Health Technologies, it’s been a particularly special one. In September we announced our intention to establish our global R&D headquarters in Limerick with 60 jobs and just four months later we have our base here in Castletroy, our recruitment programme is well underway and we announced the doubling of our staff to 120," said Mr Shaw.

“If anything, the start we’ve had has reaffirmed our confidence in Limerick and Ireland as a location for our R&D base. We’ve got incredible support, from the IDA and government and locally as well, from the likes of Limerick City and County Council, Limerick Chamber and the two universities, UL and TUS. We’re finding this a very pro-business region and we look forward to developing those relationships going forward,” he added.

Mr Shaw also paid tribute to the core team’s contribution. “The quick early strides would not have been possible without our core team. We’ve assembled an excellent team that has put the energy into the project and is pivotal to laying the foundations for something that will be hugely beneficial for human health but also for those who join us on this journey and for the economy of the region.

