Met Eireann extends weather warning for Limerick

Tomorrow is expected to be very wet and windy, according to the national forecaster
MET Eireann has extended its status yellow warning for Limerick tomorrow, with wind and rain expected to hit the county.
The caution was in place from 9am tomorrow morning for 24 hours.
However, the forecaster has now moved to bring the start of the warning forward to five o'clock in the morning. It is still due to expire on Monday at 9am.
The notice- also in place for Clare, Cork and Kerry - warns of very strong southwesterly winds.
Some severe gusts are expected tomorrow morning, veering west to northwest on Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning.
Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary, Waterford. Valid 11:00 Sunday 20/02/2022 to 09:00 Monday 21/02/2022.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 19, 2022
Wind warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal, Connacht updated.
For all active warnings see ➡️ https://t.co/NY5ffB0Z2M pic.twitter.com/lNnGfXvDjj
Strong winds, surges and large waves may lead to wave overtopping particularly at times of high water, and coastal flooding is possible, Met Eireann added.
It comes as homes across the county see power returning after severe disruption caused by Storm Eunice across Limerick.
