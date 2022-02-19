HSE investigates alleged 'party' at Covid-19 contact-tracing centre in Limerick

THE HSE has revealed that it is investigating alleged “parties” held in contact -tracing centres including at least one in Limerick, in breach of Covid-19 protocols.

Senior officials have asked HR to undertake a “preliminary fact-finding exercise” into allegations made by a whistleblower through a protected disclosure sent to the Department of Health.

The Sunday Independent first broke the story, stating that all the “parties” and “gatherings” complained of took place at a time when Covid-19 restrictions including social distancing requirements were firmly in place.

They added that the alleged “parties” were held in the workplace, including one gathering relating to a birthday during working hours or immediately after work.

It is understood that the first gathering took place in early 2021, during the country’s third and most severe lockdown. The other two “parties” took place in the last year, it is believed.

In a response to a query sent by the Limerick Leader, the Department of Health said that it is important that this course of action is allowed to conclude so that the “facts can be established.”

The Sunday Independent stated that the allegations are being taken very seriously by senior officials in the department due to concern around potential damage to public trust, if found to be true.

It has also been revealed that the whistleblower was not an official HSE employee, but an external contractor.

In response to a follow up query made by the Limerick Leader, the HSE was unable to reveal where the contact tracing centre in Limerick, that allegedly broke protocol, is located.

It was also unable to reveal what action, if any, will be taken if the centre in Limerick is found to be in breach of Covid rules at the time.

“We expect feedback from this early next week,” the official statement to the Leader said.