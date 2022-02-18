Fresh weather warning issued for Limerick

The River Shannon at high tide today during Storm Euinice
ALTHOUGH the worst of Storm Eunice is over, Met Eireann have issued another weather warning for Limerick this weekend.
A yellow caution is in place from Sunday 9am until the following day, Monday at 9am.
Very strong westerly winds are expected on both days, with the warning also taking in Clare, Cork, Kerry, Donegal, plus the province of Connacht.
Hundreds of homes and businesses across Limerick have been left without power today following the inclement weather conditions, and many may not be reconnected until this evening.
Status yellow wind warning issued for #Clare, #Cork, #Donegal, #Galway, #Kerry, #Leitrim, #Limerick, #Mayo, #Roscommon & #Sligo— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 18, 2022
Very strong westerly winds are expected on Sunday & Monday.
Coastal flooding is possible in places ️
Expected Onset: Sunday 20/2/2022 09:00 pic.twitter.com/y8jD4uU1bF
Nationally, a snow and ice warning remains in place.
Niamh Browne (centre) who suffers from Tinnitus is being treated at Chime Resource Centre, also pictured are Kathleen Daffy, tinnitus advisor, and John O'Brien, audiologist| Picture: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.