Search

21 Feb 2022

New outdoor pergolas installed in Limerick city centre

Outdoor dining structures installed in Limerick

A pergola is installed in Thomas Street | Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

21 Feb 2022 10:30 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

ALTHOUGH Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin have made balmy summer nights seem a lifetime away, council has pressed ahead with new measures for al-fresco dining.

Over the last few days, local authority contractors have been out and about in Thomas Street and Bedford Row in the city centre installing pergolas outside a number of businesses.

Council set its sights on 'rat run' near Limerick village

It's all part of measures to continue to encourage people to partake in outdoor dining.

These covered structures will have retractable roofs and toughened glass screens, creating dedicated outdoor areas for dining.

On top of this, additional lighting, planting and street furniture is planned, with water bottle refill stations.

The Limerick Leader first revealed plans for the pergolas last summer, with the measure approved by metropolitan councillors the following September.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media