New outdoor pergolas installed in Limerick city centre

A pergola is installed in Thomas Street | Picture: Adrian Butler
ALTHOUGH Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin have made balmy summer nights seem a lifetime away, council has pressed ahead with new measures for al-fresco dining.
Over the last few days, local authority contractors have been out and about in Thomas Street and Bedford Row in the city centre installing pergolas outside a number of businesses.
It's all part of measures to continue to encourage people to partake in outdoor dining.
These covered structures will have retractable roofs and toughened glass screens, creating dedicated outdoor areas for dining.
On top of this, additional lighting, planting and street furniture is planned, with water bottle refill stations.
The Limerick Leader first revealed plans for the pergolas last summer, with the measure approved by metropolitan councillors the following September.
