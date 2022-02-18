Search

18 Feb 2022

Hundreds remain without power in Limerick as Storm Eunice forces several schools to close

Hundreds remain without power in Limerick as Storm Eunice forces several schools to close

Crews from ESB Networks have been deployed across the country | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

18 Feb 2022 1:58 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

HUNDREDS of homes and businesses across Limerick remain without power this lunchtime as Storm Eunice continues to make its way across the country.

Crews from ESB Networks have been deployed since early this morning and power has been restored to thousands of customers.

However, a number of smaller faults have yet to be be fixed and it could be 7pm today before all customers in Limerick have power restored. According to powercheck, the areas currently affected include Mainster, Granagh, Garrienderk and Ballyorgan.

Nationally, around 80,000 customers are without power and ESB Networks says some parts of West Cork and Kerry will not have supply restored until tomorrow.

While Storm Eunice has caused havoc in some parts of the country, including County Clare, Limerick appears to have escaped the worst of it.

There were some reports, early this morning, of localised flooding in Limerick city and in Glin while a number of trees were also knocked. However, there were no significant incidents.

Meanwhile, several schools in Limerick have remained closed today due to Storm Eunice.

While Limerick was not the subject of a status red warning, some schools such as Coláiste Íde agus Iosaif in Abbeyfeale did not open due to the number of staff who live in counties where red warnings were issued.

Other schools, such as Coláiste Chiaráin in Croom, did not open as they were impacted by early-morning power cuts. 

WATCH: Thousands of homes without power in Limerick as Storm Eunice arrives

Cllr Olivia O' Sullivan told Live 95 this morning that she was aware of three city schools that had been forced to close due to the weather alert.

These, she said, were JFK Memorial School on the Ennis Road, the Salesian's Primary School on the North Circular Road and Ardscoil Rís.

Donncha O Treasaigh, director of schools with Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board thanked schools in Limerick for going to great lengths to remain open in a safe way given the challenges of the weather and Covid-19

“All of our city schools are open and students and staff are attending to conclude mock examinations,” he said.

Local News

