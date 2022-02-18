Search

18 Feb 2022

WATCH: Thousands of homes without power in Limerick as Storm Eunice arrives

Reporter:

Leader reporters

18 Feb 2022 9:20 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

ESB Networks has deployed crews to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses across Limerick following a number of outages this morning.

As Storm Eunice moves across the country, a status orange wind warning for Limerick, which came into effect at 3am, remains in place until 11am.

While there are no reports of any significant incidents in Limerick, motorists and other road users are being urged to exercise caution - particularly on local and secondary roads where trees may be down.

Limerick City and County Council also has crews on standby to deal with issues as they arise. 

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 homes and businesses in the county are without power this Friday morning.

According to PowerCheck, the single biggest fault - affecting more than 1,300 customers in Newcastle West - was reported just after 8am 

Around, 1,500 customers in the Croom area have been without electricity since just after 7am this Friday while dozens more are without power in the Cappamore and Kilmallock areas.

ESB Networks says it hopes to have power restored to all customers later today.

WhatsApp us your Storm Eunice photos and videos to 085 885 9042

