Search

16 Feb 2022

Limerick city centre must be 'safeguarded', amid UL plan, says mayor

Limerick city centre must be 'safeguarded', amid UL plan, says mayor

UL is seeking to create a strategic development zone on its north campus

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

16 Feb 2022 12:01 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

MAYOR Daniel Butler says it's vital the city's centre's economy and growth is "safeguarded" in light of expansion plans from the University of Limerick.

The third level college has announced ambitious plans to increase its footprint on its north campus in Clare, with the creation of a strategic development zone (SDZ) with the local authority in the Banner.

But Limerick's first citizen says its vital the city centre remains the main growth area in the region, and that the local authority will be seeking a meeting with the university at the earliest opportunity.

Stats Perform establishes Global Rugby Centre of Excellence in Limerick

"Specifically with regard to the SDZ application, while we have not seen the application, the university’s commitment to ensuring that the site would deliver a considerable economic, social and cultural boost to Limerick is in keeping with the objectives of Limerick City and County Council. However, we must ensure that the economy and growth of city centre is safeguarded in any proposals and that the city centre continues to be the main economic growth centre of the region. Our focus now is that, at the earliest opportunity, we have meaningful engagement with UL as part of its consultation process to ensure that the SDZ, should it get government approval, will be for the greater good of the city and region," said Mayor Butler.

Council chief executive Dr Pat Daly said the college's plans are "fully aligned" with the Limerick 2030 economic and spatial strategy.

"However, collaboration has been a key factor in the growth story of Limerick across the last decade and, to that end, we will engage with UL to ensure that the SDZ plans deliver on that common goal to ensure the best interests of city and region are achieved," he pledged.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media