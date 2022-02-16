Limerick city centre must be 'safeguarded', amid UL plan, says mayor

MAYOR Daniel Butler says it's vital the city's centre's economy and growth is "safeguarded" in light of expansion plans from the University of Limerick.

The third level college has announced ambitious plans to increase its footprint on its north campus in Clare, with the creation of a strategic development zone (SDZ) with the local authority in the Banner.

But Limerick's first citizen says its vital the city centre remains the main growth area in the region, and that the local authority will be seeking a meeting with the university at the earliest opportunity.

"Specifically with regard to the SDZ application, while we have not seen the application, the university’s commitment to ensuring that the site would deliver a considerable economic, social and cultural boost to Limerick is in keeping with the objectives of Limerick City and County Council. However, we must ensure that the economy and growth of city centre is safeguarded in any proposals and that the city centre continues to be the main economic growth centre of the region. Our focus now is that, at the earliest opportunity, we have meaningful engagement with UL as part of its consultation process to ensure that the SDZ, should it get government approval, will be for the greater good of the city and region," said Mayor Butler.

Council chief executive Dr Pat Daly said the college's plans are "fully aligned" with the Limerick 2030 economic and spatial strategy.

"However, collaboration has been a key factor in the growth story of Limerick across the last decade and, to that end, we will engage with UL to ensure that the SDZ plans deliver on that common goal to ensure the best interests of city and region are achieved," he pledged.