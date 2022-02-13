'Sophisticated' grow house discovered in Tipperary

Some of the cannabis seized by gardai
GARDAI have seized over €125,000 of suspected cannabis following a search of a residence in a rural location between Nenagh and Toomevara.
In the course of the search under Operation Tara, a garda spokesperson said they discovered a "sophisticated grow house in the attic of the residence containing 17 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €13,600 on Friday".
"In further searches of the house, gardai located four sealed buckets containing vacuum packed amounts of cannabis herb with an estimated value of €112,000. In total, €125,600 of suspected cannabis herb was seized, pending analysis," said the garda spokesperson.
A man in his early 60s was arrested at the scene and taken to Nenagh Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
He has since been charged in connection with the case and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Tipperary District Court (sitting at Nenagh) at 10.30am on Monday.
