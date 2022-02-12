Teenager sustains serious injuries following assault in Limerick town

The incident happened in Rathkeale
GARDAI are investigating an assault on a teenager in County Limerick in the early hours of this Saturday morning.
The incident occurred at approximately 4:50am in Rathkeale.
The injured man, who is in his late teens, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The scene was preserved on Saturday morning for a technical examination.
“No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.” said a garda spokesperson.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathkeale garda station on 069 63222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
