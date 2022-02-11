Limerick Weather: Friday, February 11, 2022

IT will be a cold morning to start the day with widespread frost and some ice. Dry with some bright weather to start, quickly becoming cloudier as winds pick up. Rain will spread from the west through the afternoon, as southerly winds increase fresh to strong and gusty. Gales will develop on Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.
A wet and windy night with widespread outbreaks of rain in strong southerly winds, reaching near gale force in coastal areas. Temperatures increasing overnight to between 6 and 9 degrees. Winds will ease moderate to fresh near dawn.
Saturday will be breezy with widespread showers, merging to longer spells of rain at times. Rain may be heavy in places. There will be limited bright spells. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.
Showers will continue overnight with some clear intervals. Showers will gradually ease with dry spells developing especially in eastern areas. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees. Fresh southwest winds will moderate overnight.
NATIONAL OUTLOOKOVERVIEW: Unsettled with spells of wet and breezy or windy weather.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.